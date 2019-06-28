Sri Lanka vs South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Live Updates

Dimuth Karunaratne-led Sri Lanka take on South Africa in the 35th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street on Friday.

Here are the live updates from the match:

# South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis has won the toss and opted to field!

Sri Lanka need to register nothing short of a win in order to stay alive in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in the clash against South Africa at the Riverside Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The Asian outfit are currently placed on the seventh spot in the standings with two wins. However, a win would take them to the fifth position just below England who are under pressure to make it to the semi-finals.

South Africa are out of contention for a spot in the semi-finals having registered just one win from seven games. However, with nothing the lose, the outfit will be looking to make their presence felt.

Lineups:

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal.

South Africa (Playing XI): Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock(w), Faf du Plessis(c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir.