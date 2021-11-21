हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sri Lanka Vs West Indies

Sri Lanka vs West Indies: Jeremy Solozano taken to hospital after getting hit by ball during first Test - WATCH

West Indies cricketer Jeremy Solozano on Sunday was stretchered off the field during day one of the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka.In the 24th over of Sri Lankan first innings, Solozano came in the way of a pull shot from skipper Dimuth Karunaratne.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies: Jeremy Solozano taken to hospital after getting hit by ball during first Test - WATCH
. (Source: Twitter)

Galle: West Indies cricketer Jeremy Solozano on Sunday was stretchered off the field during day one of the ongoing first Test against Sri Lanka.In the 24th over of Sri Lankan first innings, Solozano came in the way of a pull shot from skipper Dimuth Karunaratne.

The West Indies debutant received the blow to his helmet and was taken to a hospital.

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first in the first Test. Pathum Nissanka and Karunaratne hold the fort for Sri Lanka as the side scored 61 runs in the 27 overs before the lunch was taken.

West Indies and Sri Lanka are currently locking horns with each other in a Test series.

The second Test of the series will be played from November 29 to December 3.

Earlier this week, Charith Asalanka, who was Sri Lanka`s highest run-scorer in the recently concluded ICC Men`s T20 World Cup, has been named in the squad for the Test series against West Indies.

Dushmantha Chameera, who had missed the Test series against Bangladesh due to personal commitments, returned to the fold as he was named in the 22-member squad announced on Friday.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sri Lanka Vs West IndiesSri Lanka vs West Indies 2021Jeremy SolozanoCricket
Next
Story

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs NZ Live in India

Must Watch

PT3M2S

Fire at Paramount Floraville Society in Noida