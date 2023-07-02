trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2629593
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match No. 24 In Super Six Stage Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch SL Vs ZIM LIVE In India

Ahead of ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match Between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, here is all you need to know about the game.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 07:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka are set to face each other in match no.24 of the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers on Saturday in Bulawayo. This is the first game of this tournament when two sides who are unbeaten so far will test it out against each other.

Sri Lanka are possibly one win away from their qualification for the ODI World Cup 2023 in India. They have dominated the games played so far and their spin bowling attack has been key for that performance.

The duo of Wanindu Hasranga and Maheesh Theeksana are likely to produce another performance that will leave the cricket world in awe of their bowling,

Here are the details:

What date ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe will be played?

The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe will take place on July 1, Saturday.

Where will the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe be played?

The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe will be played at the Harare Sports Club.

What time will the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe begin?

The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Scotland and West Indies will begin at 12:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match?

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match?

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe match will be streamed live on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.

