Kusal Mendis

Sri lanka's Kusal Mendis arrested over fatal car accident

Mendis recently also took part in Sri Lanka's residential training camp at Pallekele which ended on Wednesday.

Sri lanka's Kusal Mendis arrested over fatal car accident
Image Credits: ICC official website

Sri Lankan batsman Kusal Mendis has been arrested after he was involved in a car accident in Panadura in the south of Colombo.

The 25-year-old batsman was sitting at the driver's seat when his vehicle hit a 64-year-old cyclist, who succumbed to his injuries.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the victim was a local resident and he died of serious injuries after being admitted to hospital.

The police will now lauch an investigation into the matter, while Mendis will have to appear before the Panadura magistrate likely in the next 48 hours.

It is yet to be known whether either Mendis or the victim were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

Notably, Sri Lanka has managed to contain the COVID-19 virus better than many other countries so far, with curfew and lockdown in the island nation also being lifted.

Mendis recently also took part in Sri Lanka's residential training camp at Pallekele which ended on Wednesday.

