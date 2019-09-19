close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's upcoming tour of Pakistan will go ahead as planned: ICC

Hours after naming second string squads for their proposed tour, Sri Lanka Cricket had said in a statement that they need to "reassess" their plan after receiving a warning from the Prime Minister's Office about a possible terror threat to the team.

Sri Lanka&#039;s upcoming tour of Pakistan will go ahead as planned: ICC
File Image

Sri Lanka's upcoming tour of Pakistan will go ahead as planned, an ICC statement said on Thursday.

Hours after naming second string squads for their proposed tour, Sri Lanka Cricket had said in a statement that they need to "reassess" their plan after receiving a warning from the Prime Minister's Office about a possible terror threat to the team.

Following assurances from the Pakistan government, SLC have said they are happy for the tour to proceed, the ICC statement on their website said.

The Islanders are scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20Is in Pakistan with the first 50-over game on Sep 27.

However, due to security issues, top Lanka players namely T20 skipper Lasith Malinga, former captains Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal, Suranga Lakmal, Dimuth Karunaratne, Thisara Perera, Akila Dhananjaya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera and Niroshan Dickwella had decided not to visit Pakistan.

Tags:
Sri LankaPakistanCricketLasith MalingaAngelo MathewsDinesh Chandimal
Next
Story

Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder slam tons as SA 'A' fight back against India 'A'

Must Watch

PT13M7S

19 Ki 19 Kahaniyaan: Watch top 19 stories of the day