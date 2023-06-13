SS vs CSG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s TNPL 2023 SS vs CSG match at Coimbatore, 7:00 PM IST June 13

The match no.2 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (2023) season will see Salem Spartans and Chepauk Super Gillies lock horns with each other at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore on Tuesday night (June 13).

The Super Gillier will be led by Baba Aparajith, a team which has been impressive in the tournament's history so far. They have won the competitions four times and last year they were the joint winners on the TNPL 2022 season with the Lyca Kovai Kings as the final got washed out due to rain. (TNPL 2023: IPL 2023 Star Sai Sudharsan Starts New Season With Blazing Fifty, WATCH)

Match Details:

Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies, Match no. 2

Venue: SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore

Date & Time: June 13 & 7:00 PM

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Fancode website and app

SS vs CSG: Dream11 Fantasy Team

Vice-Captain: N Jagadeesan

Wicketkeeper: N Jagadeesan

Batsmen: Sanjay Yadav, Kaushik Gandhi, Uthirasamy Sasidev, S Aravind

All-Rounders: Baba Aparajith, Mann Bafna, Sunny Sandhu

Bowlers: Abhishek Tanwar, M Silambarasan, Rahil Shah

Captain: Baba Aparajith

SS vs CSG Squads

Salem Spartans Squad:

Amit Sathvik (wk), R Kavin, S Abishiek, Akash Sumra, S Aravind, N Selva Kumaran, Sunny Sandhu, Abhishek Tanwar, V Yuvaraj, Mann Bafna, Kaushik Gandhi, M Ganesh Moorthi, J Gowri Sankar, Muhammad Adnan Khan, Prasanth Rajesh, Sachin Rathi, Ravi Karthikeyan, RS Mokit Hariharan, VRS Guru Kedarnath, RS Jaganath Sinivas

Chepauk Super Gillies Squad:

N Jagadeesan (wk), Pradosh Ranjan Paul (wk), Baba Aparajith, Rajagopal Sathish, Rahil Shah, S Harish Kumar, B Iyappan, M Viju Arul, M Silambarasan, R Sibi, TD Lokesh Raj, S Madhan Kumar, Rocky Bhasker, Ramalingam Rohit, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Sanjay Yadav, S Santosh Shiv

Where can you LIVE Stream the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 in India?

The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 will be live-streamed on FanCode app and website.