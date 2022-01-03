STA vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BBL 2021-22 match at Melbourne Cricket Ground at 1:45 PM IST January 3

In the Melbourne derby of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22, Melbourne Stars will take on Melbourne Renegades in Match No.33 on Monday (January 3). Both sides are placed at the bottom half of the table and it’s going to be a crucial game for them. Melbourne Stars lost their previous match against Perth Scorchers by 50 runs.

The COVID-19 ravaged Melbourne Stars fielded one of the most unusual and least experienced teams in BBL history with up to six players in line to make their club debuts under a brand new coaching staff. Captain Glenn Maxwell has dodged the outbreak that has forced 10 Stars players, which has now increased to 12, and eight support staff into isolation, and led an XI against Perth Scorchers that had at least six changes from their last outing.

Melbourne Renegades are in deep trouble in this tournament as they placed at the bottom of the standings with 6.5 points. Every game is a must-win for them. They need to break the losing streak if they want to move up in the points table.

Match Details

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 33

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Date & Time: January 3rd, at 1:45 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Six and Sony Liv website and app

STA vs REN 2021-22 Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Joe Clarke, Sam Harper

Batters: Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch, Hilton Cartwright

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: James Pattinson, Kane Richardson, Qais Ahmed, Harris Rauf

Captain: Glenn Maxwell

Vice-Captain: Aaron Finch

STA vs REN BBL 2021-22 Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars: Joe Clarke (wk), Tom Rogers, Glenn Maxwell (c), Charlie Wakim, Hilton Cartwright, Tom O’ Connell, Justin Avendano, Xavier Crone, Qais Ahmad, Brody Couch, Haris Rauf

Melbourne Renegades: Sam Harper (wk), Aaron Finch, Mackenzie Harvey, Shaun Marsh, Nic Maddinson (c), Mohammad Nabi, Jack Prestwidge, James Pattinson, Kane Richardson, Reece Topley, Zahir Khan