STA Vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers 7th BBL Match In Melbourne, 145PM IST, December 13

Melbourne Stars (STA) will take on Perth Scorchers (SCO) in Match 7 of Big Bash League (BBL) 2023-24 on Wednesday at the iconic MCG. The home team got off to the worst-posssible start in the tournament with a big loss to Brisbane Heat in the opening contest. Stars had lost that match by a massive margin of 103 runs. They will be looking to leave that game in the past and register their first win of the season.

Stars have been hit by injury to their captain Glenn Maxwell. He sustained an injury in his forearm while batting durind the BBL opener. He received medical treatment twice on the field and after he got out for a 14-ball 23, Maxwell continued icing on his forearm.

Maxwell will miss the match bs Scorchers but is expected to be back for the third match of Stars which is after ten days on December 23 vs Sydney Thunder. In his absence, all-rounder Marcus Stoinis will be leading the side.

Stars however are strengthened by inclusion of Pakistan paceman Haris Rauf in the squad. Rauf travelled from Pakistan to Australia a few days back and is ready to play for Melbourne Stars.

Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Player Picks for STA vs SCO

Captain: Marcus Stoinis

Vice-captain: Mitchell Marsh

Wicketkeepers: Josh Inglis, Sam Harper

Batters: Joe Burns, Ashton Turner, Stephen Eskinazi

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Jason Behrendorff, Ashton Agar, Haris Rauf

STA vs SCO Probable XIs:

STA Probable XI: Sam Harper (wk), Joe Burns, Marcus Stoinis, Tom Fraser Rogers, Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell (c), Liam Dawson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Joel Paris, Haris Rauf, Scott Boland

SCO Probable XI: Stephen Eskinazi, Josh Inglis (wk), Aaron Hardie, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Cooper Connolly, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Matthew Kelly, Ashton Agar

Melbourne Stars Vs Perth Scorchers Squads

Melbourne Stars Full Squad For Big Bash League 2023-24: Sam Harper (wk), Marcus Stoinis (c), Thomas Rogers, Hilton Cartwright, Nick Larkin, Liam Dawson, Usama Mir, Joel Paris, Jonathan Merlo, Beau Webster, Brody Couch, Campbell Kellaway, Mark Steketee, Corey Rocchiccioli, Haris Rauf

Perth Scorchers Full Squad For Big Bash League 2023-24: Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Stephen Eskinazi, Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie, Laurie Evans, Nick Hobson, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Hamish McKenzie, Jason Behrendorff, Sam Whiteman, Matthew Kelly