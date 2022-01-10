हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BBL 2021-22

STA vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BBL 2021-22 match at Melbourne Cricket Ground, 1:45 PM IST January 10

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Match 43 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of STA vs STR, Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers, Melbourne Stars Dream11 Team Player List, Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips  Big Bash League 11, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Source: Twitter

Melbourne Stars will host Adelaide Strikers in Match no. 43 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-2022 on Monday (January 10). The COVID-19-hit Stars are currently at the bottom of the points table with the Strikers just ahead of them, it is a crucial match for them. The Stars previous fixture was cancelled due to rise in cases of COVID-19 pandemic.

On the other hand, Adelaide Strikers are in a very difficult situation after losing 6 consecutive matches, Strikers must win every game they play now and so far the Strikers have only won one match against the Hobart Hurricanes chasing 127 runs. With both teams in such crucial situations, it will be a fixture full of entertainment. 

Match Details

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 43

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 

Date & Time: January 10th, at 1:45 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Six and Sony Liv website and app

STA vs STR 2022-2022 Dream 11 Team

Wicket-keeper- Harry Nielsen

Batters- Jonathan Wells, Hilton Cartwright (C), Matt Renshaw, Travis Dean,

All-Rounders-Matthew Short, 

Bowlers- Peter Siddle (VC), Rashid Khan, Qais Ahmad, Haris Rauf, Brody Couch

Vice-captain: Peter Siddle

Captain: Hilton Cartwright

STA vs STR BBL 2021-2022 Probable Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars: Joe Clarke (wk), Charlie Wakim, Hilton Cartwright, Tom O’ Connell, Justin Avendano, Qais Ahmad, Brody Couch, Haris Rauf, Travis Dean, Patrick Rowe, Ahmad Daniyal

Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Jonathan Wells, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielson (wk), Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle (c), Harry Conway

