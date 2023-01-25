STA vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s STA vs THU Big Bash League (BBL) match no. 56 in Melbourne, 145PM IST, January 25

The Melbourne Stars (STA) will be up against the Sydney Thunder (THU) for Match No. 56 of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 edition at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Wednesday (January 25). The Stars are right at the bottom of the table and have been one of the worst sides in BBL-12 with just three wins to their name in 13 matches.

The Thunder, though, have chance of reaching the playoffs stage if they can defeat the Stars in their final game. They have had a roller-coaster season but are in contention to reach the Playoffs, in fifth place on the Points Table currently with 12 from 13 matches. If other results go their way on Wednesday, Thunder can pip Brisbane Heat to make the Playoffs.

STA vs THU BBL-12 Match No. 56 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Gilkes, Joe Clarke

Batters: Olivier Davies, Alex Ross, Hilton Cartwright, Tom Rogers

All-rounders: Daniel Sams, Beau Webster

Bowlers: Chris Green, Gurinder Sandhu, Luke Wood

Captain: Olivier Davies

Vice-captain: Matthew Gilkes

Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder BBL-12 Match No. 56 Predicted 11

Melbourne Stars: Hilton Cartwright, Nick Larkin, Marcus Stoinis, Campbell Kellaway, Tom Rogers, Beau Webster, Joe Clarke, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Liam Hatcher, Luke Wood, Adam Zampa (C)

Sydney Thunder: Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, Jason Sangha, David Warner, Blake Nikitaras, Daniel Sams, Joel Davies, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green (C), Usman Qadir, Gurinder Sandhu