Star-studded commentary panel for IPL 2020 announced, Sanjay Manjrekar snubbed - Check out the full list

The star-studded list for the commentary panel for upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 was announced on Monday (September 14). It is to be noted that the IPL 2020 is scheduled to start from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The commentary panel for this season of the cash-rich tournament includes the names of Sunil Gavaskar, Ian Bishop, Harsha Bhogle and several others famous cricketers but the notable omission from the list is former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar.

IPL 2020 broadcaster Star Sports has named a separate panel for Hindi and other languages but Manjrekar’s name was missing from every list.

Former Team India chief selectors Kris Srikkanth and MSK Prasad will do commentary in Tamil and Telugu languages respectively. Sanjay Bangar is part of the Hindi commentary list.

English commentary panel for IPL 2020: English commentators for IPL 2020: Ian Bishop, Simon Doull, Sangakkara, Harsha Bhogle, Sunil Gavaskar, Rohan Gavaskar, Deep Dasgupta, L Sivaramakrishnan, Anjum Chopra, Murali Kartik, Mark Nicholas, Pietersen, Duminy, Lisa Sthalaker, Darren Ganga, Pommie Mbangwa, Micheal Slater,Danny Morrison

Commentators for Star Sports Select dugout for IPL 2020: Dean Jones, Scott Styris, Brain Lara, Brett Lee Graeme Swann

Telugu commentators for IPL 2020: M Anand Sri Krishna, Neha Matcha, Kaushik Nallan Chakravarthy, Ashish Reddy Ammana, Venkatapathi Raju, Venugopalarao Yalaka, MSK Prasad, and Kalyan Krishna Doddapaneni.

Tamil commentators for IPL 2020: Muthuraman R, Radhakrishnan Sreenivasan, Bhavna Balakrishnan, K V Sathyanarayanan, RJ Balaji, Abhinav Mukund, S Ramesh, S Badrinath, Hemang Badani, and Krishnamachari Srikkanth.