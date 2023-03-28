topStoriesenglish2588799
NewsCricket
STEVE SMITH

Steve Smith Joins THIS Team Ahead Of IPL 2023, Set To Make Commentary Debut As Expert

The video went viral and drew a lot of attention from fans. On Tuesday, it was confirmed that he will join the IPL 2023 as an expert.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 08:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Steve Smith Joins THIS Team Ahead Of IPL 2023, Set To Make Commentary Debut As Expert

Star Australian cricketer Steve Smith has joined the expert panel of Star Sports, the official television broadcasters of the IPL 2023, for the cash-rich league, starting on March 31. Smith will be making his broadcast debut with Star Sports, adding his invaluable insights and expertise. The 33-year-old cricketer on Monday posted a video on Twitter, saying, "Namaste India. I have got some exciting news for you. I am joining IPL 2023. I am joining an exceptional and passionate team in India."

Also Read: IPL 2023: AB de Villiers Pens Down Emotional Post For RCB; Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma React - Check

The video went viral and drew a lot of attention from fans. On Tuesday, it was confirmed that he will join the IPL 2023 as an expert. "I think I read the game pretty well so hopefully there will be some good insights for all the people watching IPL out there. I'm certainly excited about joining the Star Sports Te'm and I'm looking forward to this new experience," Smith was quoted as saying in a media release by Star Sports.

Smith, who has been a part of two successful World Cup campaigns with Australia, is the only overseas player to have captained the legendary M.S. Dhoni in an IPL campaign where they played the final for Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017.

Notably, Smith did not participate in the mini-player auction that was held in Kochi in December 2022. Previously, he has played for the Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and now-defunct franchises Rising Pune Supergiant, Pune Warriors India, and Kochi Tuskers Kerala in IPL. The much-awaited IPL 2023 will begin with the clash between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad on March 31.

Live Tv

Steve SmithSteve Smith news updateSteve Smith newsSteve Smith updateIPL 2023IPL 2023 news updateIPL 2023 newsIPL 2023 update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme Debate' on death penalty, is death penalty by hanging cruel?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Manohar Lohia, 'Unparalleled warrior of politics of resistance against injustice'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas
DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?