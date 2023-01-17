When Steve Smith reached the three-figure barrier for the first time in BBL history on Tuesday, Australian great he became just the fourth player to make a hundred in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Big Bash League (BBL). Before Smith, the feat had been accomplished in both T20 leagues by David Warner, Chris Gayle, and Shane Watson. The Sydney Sixers paid $250K for Smith, who represented Australia in the home series against South Africa. Smith has shown to be a wise financial decision for the side.

Former Rajasthan Royals and Rising Pune Super Gaint skipper Steve Smith has also decided not to participate in the forthcoming IPL auction. Here's how Indian cricket fans reacted to Smith'e century -

Incredible innings from Steve Smith.

A hundred for @stevesmith49 in BBL12, the first ever hundred by a @SixersBBL player.

What a knock____#SteveSmith #CricketAustralia#BBL12 — Subin Sunilkumar (@SunilkumarSubin) January 17, 2023

It has been just 17 days and Smudge has got his 2nd ton of this year. A stellar T20 _ today, to shut the haters' mouth who used to call him a TEST player. Did Steve Smith crack the code for all-format play? Are we yet to see the _ version of Smudge?___#SteveSmith #BBL #49 pic.twitter.com/WHd2VjaHnE — Shubh Sinha (@iamshubhsinha) January 17, 2023

Steve Smith's maiden Big Bash hundred _



Runs 101

Balls 56

Fours 05

Sixes 07

Strike Rate 180.36#BBL https://t.co/r7eLM8HiVA — Asfandiyar Khan (@AsfandiOfficial) January 17, 2023

Morning India became Number 1. Test team.



Evening Australia became Number 1 Test team.



In between Steve Smith scored 100 in #BBL



Steve Smith is the GOAT!!!



Helping Australia everywhere!!!!#ViratKohli_ #SteveSmith #BabarAzam #INDvAUS #IndianCricketTeam #planecrash — RAHUL AGRAWAL (@RAHUL2494) January 17, 2023

"Steve Smith is just a test batsman."

Smith: hold my beer *101 off 56 balls*#SteveSmith #sydneysixers — Blair Burns (@back_pocket_) January 17, 2023

The Current Don of Cricket makes look all so easy to look #SteveSmith #CricketAustralia #CricketTwitter https://t.co/tlskz1Tc4j — Wayne Nice Meet YOU . (@kratzy76au) January 17, 2023

Century for Steve Smith in BBL12! What a knock in his 2nd game since return to the league.#SteveSmith #BBL12 #SydneySixers pic.twitter.com/869dxTqJ1g — Sportizens (@Sportizens_in) January 17, 2023

At Coffs Harbour's International Sports Stadium, the former Australian captain, a player for Sydney Sixers in the top Twenty20 competition, blazed a blistering century off just 56 balls against Adelaide Strikers. In addition to being the first century by a Sixers player in BBL history, it was Smith's highest score in the BBL. Smith scored 101 runs off 56 balls by hitting seven sixes and five fours.

Batting first in the allotted 20 overs, the Sixers scored 203 for the loss of five wickets thanks in large part to a 149-run partnership between Smith and the second wicket. For the Sydney-based club, it was the fourth-highest total in league history. The right-handed batter, who was batting at 95, hit a sweep shot against Ben Manenti that went over the fence to complete a perfect game.

The Strikers could only conjure 9/144 in response despite Alex Carey's brilliant 54 off 35 balls. The Perth Scorchers, who the Sixers just defeated two days ago, have fallen to second place on the BBL points standings as a result. Smith's 101 had five boundaries and seven maximums, with Kurtis Patterson playing a significant part.