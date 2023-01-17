topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
STEVE SMITH

'IPL Teams Se Bhari Mistake Ho Gaya,' Twitter reacts as Steve Smith scores maiden Big Bash League century - Check

In addition to being the first century by a Sixers player in BBL history, it was Smith's highest score in the BBL. Smith scored 101 runs off 56 balls by hitting seven sixes and five fours.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 07:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'IPL Teams Se Bhari Mistake Ho Gaya,' Twitter reacts as Steve Smith scores maiden Big Bash League century - Check

When Steve Smith reached the three-figure barrier for the first time in BBL history on Tuesday, Australian great he became just the fourth player to make a hundred in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Big Bash League (BBL). Before Smith, the feat had been accomplished in both T20 leagues by David Warner, Chris Gayle, and Shane Watson. The Sydney Sixers paid $250K for Smith, who represented Australia in the home series against South Africa. Smith has shown to be a wise financial decision for the side.

Also Read: Ronaldo vs Messi: All you need to know Saudi All-Star XI vs PSG friendly fixture - Check 

Former Rajasthan Royals and Rising Pune Super Gaint skipper Steve Smith has also decided not to participate in the forthcoming IPL auction. Here's how Indian cricket fans reacted to Smith'e century -

At Coffs Harbour's International Sports Stadium, the former Australian captain, a player for Sydney Sixers in the top Twenty20 competition, blazed a blistering century off just 56 balls against Adelaide Strikers. In addition to being the first century by a Sixers player in BBL history, it was Smith's highest score in the BBL. Smith scored 101 runs off 56 balls by hitting seven sixes and five fours.

Batting first in the allotted 20 overs, the Sixers scored 203 for the loss of five wickets thanks in large part to a 149-run partnership between Smith and the second wicket. For the Sydney-based club, it was the fourth-highest total in league history. The right-handed batter, who was batting at 95, hit a sweep shot against Ben Manenti that went over the fence to complete a perfect game.

The Strikers could only conjure 9/144 in response despite Alex Carey's brilliant 54 off 35 balls. The Perth Scorchers, who the Sixers just defeated two days ago, have fallen to second place on the BBL points standings as a result. Smith's 101 had five boundaries and seven maximums, with Kurtis Patterson playing a significant part.

Live Tv

Steve SmithSteve Smith news updateSteve Smith newsSteve Smith updateBBLBBL news updateBBL newsBBL updateBig Bash LeagueBig Bash League news updateBig Bash League newsBig Bash League updateSteve Smith centurySteve Smith hundredSteve Smith tonSteve Smith videoSteve Smith watchSteve Smith BBLSteve Smith Big bash

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?