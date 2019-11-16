Steve Smith to make Big Bash League return with Sydney Sixers

Australian batsman Steve Smith is all set to make a comeback to the Big Bash League (BBL) after a gap of six long years as he has re-joined Sydney Sixers for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

Reflecting on the same, the 30-year-old said that he excited about the opportunity of playing for Sydney yet again.

"I am excited about getting an opportunity to play for the Sydney Sixers again," the International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Smith as saying.

Smith added that he is eagerly looking forward to don the Magenta jersey once his commitments with the national side end in January.

"When the schedule came out and I saw there was a chance to wear the Magenta again, I jumped at the opportunity and look forward to joining up with the team after my January national team commitments have ended," Smith said.

However, Smith is likely to have a brief stint with the Sixers in the 2019-20 edition of the BBL, which is slated to take place from December 17 to February 8, 2020.He is likely to play in at least two group games for the franchise besides featuring in the finals, if sixers make it to the same.

The swashbuckling Australian batsman, who is currently ranked at the top spot in the ICC Test rankings, made a return to the T20I set-up after almost a gap of three and a half years against Pakistan earlier this month.

Smith was declared Player of the Series after scoring a crucial knock of 80 runs on his comeback during the second match against Pakistan.

Smith, who will be available to join Sixers after January 19 following an ODI series against India, appeared in a total of 26 matches for the franchise and has also guided Sixers to their first and only BBL title in 2011-12.