trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2708677
NewsCricket
STEVE SMITH

Steve Smith vs Novak Djokovic: Serbian Left In Awe With Aussie Batter's Tennis Skills - WATCH

Steve Smith vs Novak Djokovic: Serbian star left in awe with Australia batter's tennis skills.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 04:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Steve Smith vs Novak Djokovic: Serbian Left In Awe With Aussie Batter's Tennis Skills - WATCH

Novak Djokovic found himself impressed by Steve Smith's tennis prowess during an exhibition event at Melbourne Park. The Australian cricket star showcased his skills on the court alongside the 24-time Grand Slam champion, igniting his well-known competitive spirit at Rod Laver Arena in front of the audience. As part of the charity matches leading up to the Australian Open, Smith and Australian middle-distance runner Peter Bol joined Djokovic for this special event. The Australian Open is set to commence on January 14.

Watch the video here:

Novak Djokovic delivered a soft serve directed at Steve Smith's body, prompting the Australian cricketer to showcase remarkable footwork, skillfully evading the ball and delivering a precise return that landed within the court boundaries. (IPL 2024: Josh Hazlewood To Phil Salt; 5 Unsold Players Who Can Be Bought As Backup By Teams - In Pics)

Djokovic, genuinely impressed, refrained from making another shot. The Serbian tennis star praised Smith and even bowed down in acknowledgment of the cricketer's impressive return.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Government guidelines regarding admission in ICU
DNA Video
DNA: Golden 'door' in Ram Mandir
DNA Video
DNA: Big Win for Eknath Shinde
DNA Video
DNA Exclusive: How To Visit Lakshadweep?
DNA Video
DNA Exclusive: How To Visit Lakshadweep?
DNA Video
DNA: No Snow In Gulmarg This Year?
DNA Video
DNA: Sheetal Devi: Inspiring story of India's armless archer
DNA Video
DNA: Why American Alaska Airlines Emergency Landing Photos goes viral?
DNA Video
DNA: Explained: The India-Maldives Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: How Sheikh Hasina outsmarted rivals?