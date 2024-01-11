Novak Djokovic found himself impressed by Steve Smith's tennis prowess during an exhibition event at Melbourne Park. The Australian cricket star showcased his skills on the court alongside the 24-time Grand Slam champion, igniting his well-known competitive spirit at Rod Laver Arena in front of the audience. As part of the charity matches leading up to the Australian Open, Smith and Australian middle-distance runner Peter Bol joined Djokovic for this special event. The Australian Open is set to commence on January 14.

Watch the video here:

Novak Djokovic playing Cricket at the Australian open.



Novak Djokovic delivered a soft serve directed at Steve Smith's body, prompting the Australian cricketer to showcase remarkable footwork, skillfully evading the ball and delivering a precise return that landed within the court boundaries.

Djokovic, genuinely impressed, refrained from making another shot. The Serbian tennis star praised Smith and even bowed down in acknowledgment of the cricketer's impressive return.