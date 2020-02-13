Steve Waugh meets 3-year-old diaper cricketer Sheikh Shahid in Kolkata

A video of a three-year kid from Muchipara in Kolkata's Behala area playing some exquisite cricketing shots had created a storm on social media a few months back. The boy, who went viral on social media, was seen wearing diapers and a pair of gloves as he played some straight drives and cover drives with his plastic bat.

From former England captain Michael Vaughan to Indian skipper Virat Kohli, many cricketers had taken to their official Twitter handles and expressed their desire to meet the kid, Sheikh Shahid.

While Vaughan shared the video of the kid cracking some copybook cricketing shots, his former England teammate Kevin Pietersen posted the video of the diaper-wearing boy on Instagram and asked Kohli to take him in the squad.

Responding to Pieterson's post, Kohli had described the child as 'unreal' and wondered where he was from.

Former Australian cricketer Steve Waugh--who was in Kolkata for a two-day visit in connection with his upcoming book--finally found the little boy at his home in Muchipara of Behala area of ​​the Indian state.

Shahid, who still finds it difficult to speak properly, brought his plastic bat and showed a wide range of cover drives on the front foot to Waugh. The Australian recorded the young batsman with his camera and said that he will mention Shahid in his book.

Speaking about his son's meeting with Waugh, Shahid's father Sheikh Shamsher revealed that the former Australian cricketer was mightily impressed to see the toddler's elegant cover drives. He further informed that Waugh also told them about his new book and mentioning his three-year-old son in it.

Shamsher further revealed that his son used to watch the 2019 World Cup clashes with him and imitate Kohli's batting. He also told that whenever a cricket match is played on TV, Shahid sits in front of it and does not get up. Shamsher has also got the rooftop of his house covered in order to start his son's cricket practice.

The only wish of Shahid's father now is to see his son become a big cricketer one day and make India proud.