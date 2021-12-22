हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BBL 2021-22

STR vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BBL 2021 match at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide at 1:45 PM IST December 23

Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Dream11 Team Prediction Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Match 18 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of STR vs HEA, Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat, Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Team Player List, Brisbane Heat Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips  Big Bash League 11, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Adelaide Strikers player Rashid Khan. (Source: Twitter)

Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat will battle it out in Match no.18 of the Big Bash League 2021-22. With both sides looking to regain their form, it will be a match full of twists and turns. Strikers are currently struggling to find their winning combination, resulting in their batters failing to score big and play to full potential. Currently fourth on the points table, Peter Siddle-led Strikers know the importance of winning this fixture.

Brisbane Heat also aren't living up to the expectations despite having star players of the T20 format. Rashid Khan has 6 wickets to his name in 4 matches but needs his teammates to perform, Heat have only won one game so far against Melbourne Renegades by 5 wickets. Their previous game was a let-down as they were defeated badly by Sydney Thunder (54 runs).

Match Details

Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat, Match 18

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Date & Time: December 23rd, at 1:45 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Six and Sony Liv website and app

STR vs HEA 2021-22 Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Ben Duckett, Harry Nielsen

Batters: Chris Lynn, Jonathan Wells, Sam Heazlett

All-rounders: Jake Weatherald, Matthew Short

Bowlers: James Bazley, Daniel Worrall, Rashid Khan, Xavier Bartlett (vc)

Captain: Matthew Short

Vice-Captain: Xavier Bartlett

STR vs HEA BBL 2021-22 Probable Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Jonathan Wells, Harry Nielson (wk), Thomas Kelly, George Garton, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Fawad Ahmed, Peter Siddle (c)

Brisbane Heat: Chris Lynn, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson, Max Bryant, Tom Cooper, Jack Wildermuth, James Bazley, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Matt Kuhnemann, Cameron Gannon

