Big Bash League 2021-22

STR vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BBL 2021-22 Eliminator match at Melbourne Cricket Stadium, 1:45 PM IST January 21

Source: Twitter

Adelaide Strikers will take on Hobart Hurricanes in Eliminator of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 on Friday (January 21). With both sides in great form, it’ll be a contest filled with plenty of intensity and drama. The Strikers have won six out of their 14 group fixtures finishing 4th on the points table. Strikers were in trouble when they lost 6 games in a row but they picked themselves quick winning five out of the last seven games they played.

On the other hand, Hobart Hurricanes finished 5th on the points just behind the Strikers with 27 points. The Hurricanes were disappointing in their last group game where Glenn Maxwell and Co. scored 273 runs against them. It's 4th vs 5th in the BBL 2021-22 Eliminator.

Match Details

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes , Eliminator

Venue: Melbourne cricket ground

Date & Time: January 21st at 1:45 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar

STR vs HUR 2021-22 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Ben McDermott

Batters: Ian Cockbain, Jonathan Wells, Peter Handscomb, Jake Weatherald

All-rounders: Matt Renshaw, D’Arcy Short (C), Jordan Thompson

Bowlers: Peter Siddle, Fawad Ahmed, Henry Thornton

Captain: D'Arcy Short

Vice-captain: Ben McDermott 

STR vs HUR 2021-22 Probable Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers: Henry Hunt, Matt Renshaw, Jonathan Wells, Ian Cockbain, Thomas Kelly, Jake Weatherald, Henry Thornton, Harry Nielsen (wk), Harry Conway, Peter Siddle (c), Fawad Ahmed

Hobart Hurricanes: Ben McDermott (wk), Caleb Jewell, D Arcy Short, Matthew Wade (c), Tim David, Peter Handscomb, Tom Rogers, Mitchell Owen, Will Sanders, Wil Parker, Sandeep Lamichhane

