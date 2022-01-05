STR vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BBL 2021-22 match at Adelaide Oval, 12:35 PM IST January 5

Adelaide Strikers will take on Hobart Hurricanes in Match no. 35 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 on Wednesday (January 5). Strikers have had a disappointing campaign so far as they are placed at the bottom of the points table and have lost all their last 6 matches.

Hobart Hurricanes are currently fourth in the standings with 17 points, their last game was a let down as they were defeatedby Brisbane Heat by 14 runs. The Hurricanes will look to bounce-back from the defeat as they were on a three-match winning streak before that.

Match Details

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 35

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Date & Time: January 5th, at 12:35 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Six and Sony Liv website and app

STR vs HUR 2021-22 Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade, Harry Nielsen

Batters: Jonathan Wells, Ben McDermott (c), Jake Weatherald (vc)

All-rounders: D’Arcy Short, Matthew Short

Bowlers: Wes Agar, Nathan Ellis, Rashid Khan, Thomas Rogers

Captain: Ben McDermott

Vice-Captain: Jake Weatherald

STR vs HUR BBL 2021-22 Probable Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Jonathan Wells, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielson (wk), Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle (c), Fawad Ahmed

Hobart Hurricanes: Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade (c & wk), D’Arcy Short, Harry Brook, Peter Handscomb, Tim David, Jordan Thompson, Wil Parker, Thomas Rogers, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane