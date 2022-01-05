हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BBL 2021-22

STR vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BBL 2021-22 match at Adelaide Oval, 12:35 PM IST January 5

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Team Prediction Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Match 35 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of STR vs HUR, Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Team Player List, Hobart Hurricanes Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips  Big Bash League 11, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Source: Twitter

Adelaide Strikers will take on Hobart Hurricanes in Match no. 35 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 on Wednesday (January 5). Strikers have had a disappointing campaign so far as they are placed at the bottom of the points table and have lost all their last 6 matches.

Hobart Hurricanes are currently fourth in the standings with 17 points, their last game was a let down as they were defeatedby Brisbane Heat by 14 runs. The Hurricanes will look to bounce-back from the defeat as they were on a three-match winning streak before that.

Match Details

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 35

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Date & Time: January 5th, at 12:35 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Six and Sony Liv website and app

STR vs HUR 2021-22 Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade, Harry Nielsen

Batters: Jonathan Wells, Ben McDermott (c), Jake Weatherald (vc) 

All-rounders: D’Arcy Short, Matthew Short

Bowlers: Wes Agar, Nathan Ellis, Rashid Khan, Thomas Rogers

Captain: Ben McDermott

Vice-Captain: Jake Weatherald

STR vs HUR BBL 2021-22 Probable Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Jonathan Wells, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielson (wk), Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle (c), Fawad Ahmed

Hobart Hurricanes: Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade (c & wk), D’Arcy Short, Harry Brook, Peter Handscomb, Tim David, Jordan Thompson, Wil Parker, Thomas Rogers, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane

