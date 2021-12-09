हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BBL 2021-22

STR vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BBL 2021 match at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide at 1:45 PM IST December 9

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Team Prediction Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades Match 6 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of STR vs REN, Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades, Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Team Player List, Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades Big Bash League 11, Fantasy Cricket Tips Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades, Fantasy Playing Tips - Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades

James Pattinson's Melbourne Renegades will take on Adelaide Strikers in Match 6 of the Big Bash League 2021-22. (Source: Twitter)

Peter Siddle’s Adelaide Strikers will be host to James Pattinson-led Melbourne Renegades in Match 6 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22. This is the second encounter between these two sides in this year’s tournament. The Renegades won a thriller by two runs in the previous meeting. The Strikers almost did everything right and however lack of experience in the middle cost them the match.

The Renegades held their nerves to seal a 2-run victory to get first points on the board. Mackenzie Harvey and Zahir Khan were the top performers for them with the bat and ball respectively.

Match Details

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 6

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Date & Time: December 9th, at 1:45 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Six and Sony Liv website and app

STR vs REN BBL 2021-22 Dream11 Team

Captain – Jake Weatherald

Vice-Captain – Rashid Khan

Wicketkeeper – Sam Harper

Batter – Jonno Wells, Mackenzie Harvey, Jake Fraser-McGurk

All-rounders – Mohammad Nabi, Matthew Short

Bowlers – Peter Siddle, James Pattinson, Kane Richardson

STR vs REN BBL 2021-22 Probable Playing XIs:

Adelaide Strikers: Jake Weatherald, Matthew Short, Harry Nielson (wk), Jonathan Wells, Ryan Gibson/Liam Scott, Daniel Drew, George Garton, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle (c)

Melbourne Renegades: Sam Harper (wk), Mackenzie Harvey, Jake Fraser-McGurk, James Seymour, Mohammad Nabi, Will Sutherland, Jonathan Merlo, James Pattinson, Kane Richardson (c), Reece Topley, Zahir Khan

