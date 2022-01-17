हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Big Bash League 2021-22

STR vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BBL 2021-22 match at Adelaide Oval, 11:35 AM IST January 17

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Dream11 Team Prediction Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Match 52 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of STR vs SIX, Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Team Player List, Sydney Sixers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips Big Bash League 11, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Adelaide Strikers will take on Sydney Sixers in match no. 52 of the BBL. (Source: Twitter)

Hosts Adelaide Strikers will take on Sydney Sixers in Match No. 52 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 on Monday (January 17). The home side are playing their last league game and are in a must-win situation to finish at the top 4 spot. The Strikers are on a roll, having won their last 3 matches in a convincing manner. Currently, they are placed at the 4th spot in the standings with 24 points.

The Sydney Sixers, on the other hand, have almost confirmed their playoffs spot and are just a win away from getting official confirmation. The visitors won their last 2 matches against Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades. With 8 wins and 3 losses, they are now at the second spot in the standings with 31 points.

Match Details

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers, Match 52

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Date & Time: January 17th at 11:35 AM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Six and Sony Liv website and app

STR vs SIX 2021-22 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Josh Phillipe

Batters: Moises Henriques (C), Jonno Wells (VC), Daniel Hughes, Ian Cockbain

All-rounders: Sean Abbott, Matthew Short

Bowlers: Peter Siddle, Steve O’Keefe, Ben Dwarshuis, Henry Thornton

Captain: Moises Henriques

Vice-captain: Jonno Wells

STR vs SIX 2021-22 Probable Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Ian Cockbain, Jonathan Wells, Jake Weatherald, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielson (wk), Henry Thornton, Harry Conway, Fawad Ahmed, Peter Siddle (c)

Sydney Sixers: Jack Edwards, Josh Philippe (wk), Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Dan Christian, Jordan Silk, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Steve O’Keefe

