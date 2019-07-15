close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICC World Cup 2019

Streaker attempts pitch invasion during World Cup final at Lord's

The final of the World Cup 2019 had everything a sports lover could have asked for. Both England and New Zealand gave their all to lift their maiden World Cup trophy on Sunday.

Streaker attempts pitch invasion during World Cup final at Lord&#039;s
Image Courtesy: IANS

London: The final of the World Cup 2019 had everything a sports lover could have asked for. Both England and New Zealand gave their all to lift their maiden World Cup trophy on Sunday.

The scores were leveled twice in the game -- one after the allotted 100 overs and the other after the Super Over. In the end, it was the superior boundary count which saw the Three Lions have their hands on the coveted trophy. 

However, apart from all the breathtaking cricketing action, there were other moments too, which grabbed eyeballs during the summit clash of the 2019 World Cup. 

One such moment happened during the course of the New Zealand inning when the score read 45/1. A pitch invader was stopped from entering the field of play at the Home of Cricket. The woman, identified as Elena Vulitsky, who is the mother of YouTube prankster Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, was stopped outside the boundary by the stewards as she attempted to enter the field of play. 

The woman was pictured wearing a clothing with the advertisement for an adult website "Vitaly Uncensored".

The website is run by Zdorovetskiy who tweeted the photo of his mother being caught with the caption "My mom just tried to Streak The Cricket World Cup," and added: "My mom is crazy!!!!!" in a separate tweet.

Zdorovetskiy's girlfriend had earlier made headlines with her pitch invasion during the Champions League final in Madrid. 

Tags:
ICC World Cup 2019Cricket World CupICC Cricket World Cup 2019England vs New Zealand
Next
Story

British media hails 'Champions', Kiwi press targets 'Super Over' rules

Must Watch

PT4M26S

England win Cricket World Cup in super over