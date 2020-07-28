हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad becomes 2nd England player to claim 500 wickets in Test cricket

Broad, who was just a wicket shy of the landmark heading into Day 5 of the third Test, caught Caribbean opener Kraigg Brathwaite (19) leg before wicket to reach the milestone.

Stuart Broad becomes 2nd England player to claim 500 wickets in Test cricket

England fast bowler Stuart Broad scripted history on Tuesday by becoming the second player from his country after pacer James Anderson to grab 500 wickets in the longest format of the game.

The 34-year-old achieved the feat on the fifth and final day of the series-deciding Test against the West Indies at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester.

Broad, who was just a wicket shy of the landmark heading into Day 5 of the third Test, caught Caribbean opener Kraigg Brathwaite (19) leg before wicket to reach the milestone.

As a result, Broad became the second England pacer after James Anderson to reach the tally of 500 wickets in the Test cricket.

Interestingly, Brathwaite was also Anderson's 500th Test victim during England's Test match against the West Indies at Lord's in 2017.

Overall, Broad became the seventh player to achieve the mark after Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan (800 wickets), Shane Warne (708), Anil Kumble (619), Anderson (589), Glenn McGrath (563) and Courtney Walsh (519).

Broad, who is appearing for his 140th Test match for the national side, was earlier controversially dropped during his side's four-wicket defeat at the hands of the West Indies in the opening Test at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southamptom.

At the time of filing of this report, West Indies were reduced to 84-5 in their second innings before Lunch, still needing 315 runs to win the third Test against England.

 

Tags:
Stuart BroadJames AndersonEngland Vs West IndiesEngland-Windies TestCricket
Next
Story

Australia's Josh Hazlewood opens up on England vs India series, IPL 2020, injuries and more
  • 14,83,156Confirmed
  • 33,425Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,64,74,622Confirmed
  • 6,54,007Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M10S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day