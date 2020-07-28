Stuart Broad becomes 2nd England player to claim 500 wickets in Test cricket

England fast bowler Stuart Broad scripted history on Tuesday by becoming the second player from his country after pacer James Anderson to grab 500 wickets in the longest format of the game.

The 34-year-old achieved the feat on the fifth and final day of the series-deciding Test against the West Indies at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester.

Broad, who was just a wicket shy of the landmark heading into Day 5 of the third Test, caught Caribbean opener Kraigg Brathwaite (19) leg before wicket to reach the milestone.

As a result, Broad became the second England pacer after James Anderson to reach the tally of 500 wickets in the Test cricket.

Interestingly, Brathwaite was also Anderson's 500th Test victim during England's Test match against the West Indies at Lord's in 2017.

Overall, Broad became the seventh player to achieve the mark after Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan (800 wickets), Shane Warne (708), Anil Kumble (619), Anderson (589), Glenn McGrath (563) and Courtney Walsh (519).

Broad, who is appearing for his 140th Test match for the national side, was earlier controversially dropped during his side's four-wicket defeat at the hands of the West Indies in the opening Test at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southamptom.

At the time of filing of this report, West Indies were reduced to 84-5 in their second innings before Lunch, still needing 315 runs to win the third Test against England.