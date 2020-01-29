Stuart Broad fined 15% of match fee for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

England fast bowler Stuart Broad has been fined 15 percent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Code of Conduct during the fourth Test against South Africa at the Wanderers that ended on Monday.

Broad was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to the “use of an audible obscenity during an International Match.”

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Broad, for whom it was the second offence in a 24-month period, taking his demerit points to two.

The incident occurred took place on the fifth day of the final Test match against South Africa, when Broad approached South Africa captain Faf du Plessis and used inappropriate language, the ICC official website reported.

On-field umpires Rod Tucker and Joel Wilson, third umpire Bruce Oxenford and fourth official Allahdien Palekar leveled the charges.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 percent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.