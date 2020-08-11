हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad fined 15% of match fee for breaching Level 1 of ICC Code of Conduct against Pakistan in first Test

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Stuart Broad fined 15% of match fee for breaching Level 1 of ICC Code of Conduct against Pakistan in first Test
File Photo: Twitter/@ICC

Manchester: England pacer Stuart Broad has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first Test against Pakistan in Manchester, said ICC on Tuesday (August 11, 2020)

"Broad was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match," said ICC.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Broad, for whom it was the third offence in a 24-month period, taking his cumulative demerit points to three.

The incident occurred in the 46th over of Pakistan’s second innings of the first Test on Saturday, when Broad used inappropriate language after dismissing Yasir Shah.

Broad admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Chris Broad of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees and ratified by the ICC Cricket Operations department as per the COVID-19 interim playing regulations. There was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth, third umpire Michael Gough and fourth official Steve O’Shaughnessy levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Broad’s previous breaches were on January 27 this year during the fourth Test against South Africa at the Wanderers, and on August 19 in 2018 in the third Test against India at Trent Bridge.

