Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad moves up to third spot from seventh in ICC Test bowling rankings

The former top-ranked bowler, who finished the match with a 10-wicket haul has now reached his best since August 2016

Stuart Broad moves up to third spot from seventh in ICC Test bowling rankings
Photo: Twitter/@ICC

New Delhi: England's fast bowler Stuart Broad who led the English side to a win over West Indies moved up to the third spot from the seventh in the ICC Test bowling rankings on Wednesday (July 29, 2020).

The 34-year old's stellar show in the final Test against the Carribeans resulted in England winning by 269 runs to clinch the three-match series 2-1.

The former top-ranked bowler, who finished the match with a 10-wicket haul has now reached his best since August 2016 when too he was positioned third.

Also read | Every time I write something about Stuart Broad, people relate to 6 sixes: Yuvraj Singh asks fans to applaud his 500 Test wickets

Earlier on July 28, Broad also touched the milestone of 500 Test wickets and became the second player to do so for the English side. 

He has also gained seven places with the bat after his knock of 62 runs (45 balls) in the first innings which is the joint-third fastest for England in Test history.

Broad also rose three places among all-rounders to the 11th spot. 

Meanwhile, another England bowler Chris Woakes has also advanced, whose five-wicket haul in the second innings lifted him to 20th position and a career-best rating points tally of 654. 

Australia's Pat Cummins tops the bowling chart followed by New Zealand's Neil Wagner.

Tags:
Stuart BroadEnglandCricketICCICC Test rankingsICC Test bowling rankings
