Sufiyan Muqeem Scripts History, Becomes Third Pakistan Bowler In T20I History To...

Spinner Sufiyan Muqeem scripted history with his career-best bowling figures (5/3) as Pakistan thrashed Zimbabwe by 10 wickets in the 2nd T20I at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Zimbabwe got off to a solid start as Brian Bennett (21) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (16) put on 37 in 27 balls. However, they suffered a dramatic collapse and lost 10 wickets for the addition of only 20 runs as left-arm wrist spinner Sufiyan ripped through their middle order.

During his 16-ball spell, Sufiyan took the wickets of Ryan Burl, Clive Mandande, Tashinga Musekiwa, W Masakadza and Nagrava as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 57. For Zimbabwe, it was their lowest total in 157 T20Is and fourth lowest by a Test playing country.

Notably, Sufiyan’s figures ((5/3) are the best by any Pakistan bowler in T20I cricket, with the 25-year-old also becoming only the third player from the country to take a five-for in the format.

Best figures for Pakistan in T20Is

5/3 - Sufiyan Muqeem vs ZIM, Bulawayo, 2024

5/6 - Umar Gul vs SA, Centurion, 2013

5/6 - Umar Gul vs NZ, London, 2009

5/14 - Imad Wasim vs WI, Dubai, 2016

In reply, Pakistan achieved the target in just 5.3 overs without losing any wicket. Pakistan’s victory with 87 balls to spare was the largest margin of victory (by balls remaining) in a match involving two Test playing nations (Australia beat Bangladesh in Dubai, 2021).

Left-handed opener Saim Ayub struck six fours and a six in an 18-ball 36 not out, while his partner Omair Bin Yousef scored a 15-ball 22 not out with two fours and a six.

The 10-wicket victory led Pakistan to an unassailable 2-0 lead over Zimbabwe in the ongoing three-match T20I series. The third T20I will be played at the same venue on Thursday.