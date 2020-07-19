'Sunday Funday': Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen spends some fun time with daughter

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen, who bid adieu to all forms of cricket at the end of the 2018 season, was recently seen having some fun time with his daughter Rosie.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 40-year-old posted two pictures of himself and his daughter enjoying Sunday morning in the park.

"SUNDAY FUNDAY! New @OURSORAI collection coming soon...! These jumpers are just," he wrote along with the pictures.

SUNDAY FUNDAY!

New @OURSORAI collection coming soon...! These jumpers are just ! pic.twitter.com/vt8E7dFtrr — Kevin Pietersen(@KP24) July 19, 2020

Born on June 27, 1980, Pietersen made his international career for England during a Twenty20I match against New Zealand at The Oval in June 2013.

While Pietersen received his maiden ODI cap during a match against Zimbabwe at Harare in September same year, the former England batsman played his first match in the longest format of the game against Australia at Lord's in June 2005.

Pietersen, who played in all three formats of the game between 2005 and 2014, amassed 8,181 runs in 104 Tests, 4,440 runs in 136 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 1,176 runs in 37 T20Is.

Besides this, the former right-handed batsman also notched up 16,522 runs in 217 first-class matches and 8,112 runs in 253 List A games.

Pietersen was one of quickest batsman to reach 1,000 ODI runs. He still holds the record of being the fastest player to cross 2,000 runs in the ODIs.

The former England batsman was also the fastest player, in terms of days, to score 4,000, 5,000 and 7,000 runs in the longest format of the game.