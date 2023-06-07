Sunil Gavaskar Responds To Ricky Ponting’s Big WTC Final Claim

After the completion of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Team India will feature in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting recently commented that Indian cricketers might feel worn out because of the jam-packed cricket calendar. Ponting, during a conversation on Star Sports, said that the Aussies will have a slight edge as they head into the final, fresh without any cricket. Legendary India batsman Sunil Gavaskar has now responded to Ponting’s claims. The former India batter disagreed with Ponting’s statement by saying that match practice is quite important ahead of big games.

“I will give the edge to India. I don't agree with the fact that the conditions favour Australia. Neither is the fact that some of the Australians have been resting is going to be an advantage. For a big match, you need miles under your feet. And most of the Indian players have done that. Even one player who was not in the IPL, Pujara was playing County Cricket and was scoring centuries for fun. So yes, the Indians are in a better position,” Sunil Gavaskar was quoted as saying on India Today.

Both India and Australia will be aiming to win their maiden WTC title when they take the field on June 7 at The Oval in London. The Pat Cummins-led Australian side reached the final of the competition after claiming the top spot in the standings.

Despite boasting a stellar record in the current WTC cycle, Australia will be wary of their poor track record at the Kennington Oval, ahead of the summit clash. In 34 matches at this venue, the Aussies have so far managed to record just seven wins and 14 draws. They were beaten on 17 occasions.

Team India, on the other hand, does not have an impressive record at The Oval either. Having played 14 Tests here, the Indian cricket team could only emerge victorious two times. In their last appearance on this ground two years ago, India got the better of England by 157 runs.

In the inaugural WTC final, India, under the leadership of Virat Kohli, suffered an eight-wicket loss to New Zealand.