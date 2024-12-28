Advertisement
Sunil Gavaskar Gives Standing Ovation To Nitish Reddy After He Scores Century vs Australia In MCG - Watch

Cricketer turned commentator Sunil Gavaskar referred to Nitish Kumar Reddy as the star of the Indian cricket team after the star all-rounder notched up his maiden Test hundred against Australia in the ongoing fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Apart from remaining unbeaten, Nitish was also involved in a vital stand of 127 runs with Washington Sundar for the eighth wicket to take India to 385/9.

"This is the first Test hundred and he is going to score many more in the near future. I am expecting to see him among the runs in the future. He is a star of the Indian cricket," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Sunil Gavaskar was also spotted giving a standing ovation to Nitish Reddy the moment he reached his maiden Test century for India.

"However, he will have to remember the sacrifices made by his father and other members of the family. Nitish is here because of Indian cricket and he will have to make sure that he doesn't take Indian cricket for granted. If he stays true to himself, a successful career lies ahead of him," he added.

All eyes will be on Nitish when he steps out to bat on the 4th day of the ongoing India vs Australia Boxing Day Test on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Alongside Mohammed Siraj, Nitish will look to reduce the trail to give his team a chance to win the game.

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (C), Alex Carey (WK), Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah(vc), Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Abhimanyu Easwaran.

