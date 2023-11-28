Sunil Gavaskar Poses At Railway Station Named Behind Sachin Tendulkar, Check Pic Here

On Tuesday, November 28, Sunil Gavaskar, a former captain of India, expressed his happiness to be at the Sachin railway station in Surat, Gujarat. The 74-year-old hero praised those who named the railway station in the previous century and listed Sachin Tendulkar as his favorite person.

Sachin Railway Station is a tiny railway station located in Surat, Gujarat, for those who are unaware. Situated on the main route that connects Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Delhi, the station has three platforms. (Pakistan Likely To Lose Hosting Rights Of Champions Trophy 2025, Tournament Could Be Held In Hybrid Model, Say Reports)

Checkout the post here:

Recently, legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara, who recently became a victim of deepfake, has strongly raised her voice and reacted to her deepfake photos which went viral on social media. (IPL 2024 Auction: Harshal Patel Breaks Silence After RCB Release Him)

She criticised certain 'parody' X accounts for making her deepfake photographs, which she stated were 'far from reality' on social media platform Instagram. Previously, a 'deepfake video' of Bollywood actor Rashmika Mandana sparked a massive social media uproar.

Sara expressed severe concern in a lengthy post about the social media activities of accounts impersonating her. She began a lengthy message on her Instagram stories by describing how social media is a 'great platform' for users to share their joys and sorrows, but it is currently being overused, taking 'away from the reality and authenticity of the Internet.'

"Social media is a wonderful space for all of us to share our joys, sorrows and daily activities. However, it is disconcerting to see the misuse of technology as it takes away from the truth and authenticity of the internet. I have come across some deepfake photos of me which are far from reality," she wrote in an Instagram story.

"A few accounts on X (formerly Twitter) have obviously been created with an intent to impersonate me and mislead people. I do not have an account on X, and I hope X looks into such accounts and suspends them," she added while urging X to take action," she added.

Tendulkar closed her statement by emphasising how enjoyment should never come at the expense of truth and encouraging trust and reality-based communication.

"Entertainment should never come at the expense of the truth. Let's encourage communication that's based on trust and reality," she further said. (With ANI inputs)