Sunil Gavaskar Questions Indian Captains’ Untouchable Status Since 2011

India has been one of the most successful Test sides in recent years. They have been rarely beaten at home and have enjoyed considerable success even on foreign shores. India also made it to both the World Test Championship finals but failed to cross the final hurdle. Undoubtedly, the team's ability to consistently reach such high-stakes finals is commendable, largely due to their significant triumphs in Australia, England, and South Africa. However, they find a way to stutter when the stakes are high and the drought of an ICC title for 10 years has irked fans. Concerns have been raised over the team’s metal preparedness as well as fixing accountability.

Sunil Gavaskar, the former India captain and legendary batsman, too, believes that the captain and coach of the side need to be more accountable. He was concerned that in recent times the Indian captains continue to lead the side without any serious repercussions despite lacklustre performances overseas.

“Whether you win or lose, the captain knows that he is going to be there. This has not been a recent case, mind you. This has been happening since 2011. There have been results where we have been wiped out in the series 0-4, 0-4 but the captain hasn't changed,” said Sunil Gavaskar during the IE Idea Exchange.



Sunil Gavaskar’s comments are being interpreted as a dig towards former India captain MS Dhoni who was at the helm when India was blanked 4-0 by England and Australia in the 2011/12 season. Although MS Dhoni had led India to a World Cup victory earlier that year, the Test team struggled immensely during those tours to England and Australia.

Virat Kohli took over as captain in 2014, and it was under his captaincy that the side turned its fortunes around. especially in overseas conditions. Kohli led India to wins in Australia and England, along with an impressive home record. However, he was eventually replaced by Rohit Sharma during the South Africa tour in 2021/22.

Under Rohit Sharma’s leadership, the team reached another World Test Championship final but was completely outplayed in the match by Australia.