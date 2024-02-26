After R Ashwin completed a five-wicket haul in the 2nd innings vs England in ongoing Test in Ranchi, the legenedary Sunil Gavaskar has words of praise for the star off-spinner from Chennai. Ashwin, who recently, surpassed a huge landmark of 500 Test wickets, also went past Anil Kumble to claim most Test wickets picked in India. Ashwin now has 354 wickets while Kumble has slipped to second spot with 350.

Gavaskar did not just praise Ashwin but went on to say that he should lead India in the fifth Test at Dharamsala if India win the Ranchi Test as the spinner deserves honour for his cricketing achievements.

"India win tomorrow, and you go to Dharamshala (for fifth and final Test), I just hope that Rohit allows you to lead the team out to the field. That'll be a wonderful gesture, honour for all that you have done for Indian cricket," Gavaskar said while speaking to Ashwin on Jio Cinema after end of third day's play.

While the suggestion was heartwarming and Ashwin thanked his super senior for it, he replied by saying that captaining India is no more in his thoughts and he is happy to play for India as long as possible.

"Sunny bhai, you are being too generous, thanks so much. However, expectations about all these things, I think I am well past all that. But genuinely saying, I am enjoying every single moment I am being with this team. The longer it lasts, I will be happy," Ashwin said.

Kumble spoke on Ashwin going past him as the leading wicket-taker in India in Tests, saying he is happy to see the off-spinner go past him. The legendary leg-spinner also said that champion bowlers like Ashwin can never be written off and he has proven the same with his five-wicket haul in Ranchi when India needed him to step up.

"It is wonderful to see Ashwin right up there and I’m sure he will go beyond that. He still has a lot of matches to play for India. That’s why I also say that when someone has had that kind of a start to his Test career, the expectations are higher. When he doesn’t pick up fifers in two innings or two Test matches, people suddenly talk about his form, action, about why he is changing this and that. But that is all noise, which you need to keep away, and champion bowlers do that. Ashwin has certainly done that in this innings where India needed him most," said Kumble.