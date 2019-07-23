Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard recalled in West Indies squad for India T20Is

West Indies spinner Sunil Narine, who played his last match in the shortest format of the game for the national side against England in 2016, has been recalled in the 15-member squad for the opening two T20Is of the upcoming three-match series against India.

Besides Narine, all-rounder Kieron Pollard--who last appeared for the Caribbean side during their tour of India in November 2018--has also been called back for the T20I series against the Virat Kohli-led side.

Reflecting on the duo's inclusion, interim chairman of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Selection Panel, Robert Haynes said that the selectors felt that Narine and Pollard have performed well in T20 leagues around the world recently and, therefore, they should be given chance to represent the national side again.

“We felt that players like Narine and Pollard, who have played well in T20 leagues around the World, once they are fit and mentally ready to play, we must give them the opportunity to represent the West Indies again,” Haynes was quoted as saying by the official CWI website.

Meanwhile, uncapped wicketkeeper-batsman Anthony Bramble has received a maiden call-up in the West Indies squad after he showcased decent performance for reigning five-time champions Guyana Jaguars in the West Indies Championship.

“We have been following his performances in regional competitions over the years and it cannot be forgotten that he led the West Indies ‘B’ Team to the GT20 in Canada, and that team did well to reach the Final,” Haynes said about Bramble.

Allrounder Andre Russell has also been named in the national squad for the opening two T20Is against India, subject to him passing a fitness test after sustaining a knee injury which ended his campaign early in the 2019 World Cup.

Meanwhile, experienced swashbuckling opener Chris Gayle has made himself unavailable for the India series due to his prior commitments at the Canada GT20. As a result, left-hander John Campbell has been given the opportunity in the squad.

The three-match T20I series between India and West Indies is slated to begin from August 3 at Central Broward Regional Park in Florida.

Here is the complete squad for the opening two T20Is against India:

Carlos Brathwaite (capt), Anthony Bramble, John Campbell, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Sunil Narine, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas.