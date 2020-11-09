SunRisers Hyderabad pacer Thangarasu Natarajan replaces injured Varun Chakravarthy in India’s T20I squad for Australia tour

SunRisers Hyderabad’s star pacer Thangarasu Natarajan has replaced the injured mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy in India’s T20I squad for the tour to Australia.

BCCI announced the development through their official Twitter handle where they revealed that Varun Chakravarthy had been ruled out of the T20I series with a shoulder injury.

Updates - India’s Tour of Australia The All-India Senior Selection Committee met on Sunday to pick certain replacements after receiving injury reports and updates from the BCCI Medical Team. More details here - https://t.co/8BSt2vCaXt #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Ge0x7bCRBU — BCCI (@BCCI) November 9, 2020

Earlier on, when the squads were first announced, left-arm quick Natarajan was one of the four reserve pacers who were travelling with the Indian team for their full-fledged tour.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ spinner Varun Chakravarthy had been rewarded for his phenomenal performances in IPL 2020, where he grasped 17 wickets from 13 games at a miserly economy rate of 6.84 which also included a five-wicket haul.

Natarajan’s exploits with the ball in IPL 2020 was one of the highlights of SRH’s season with many calling him as one of the finds of the tournament. In 16 matches the Tamil Nadu pacer racked-up 16 wickets while bowling the toughest overs for his side.

The fact that he has an economy-rate of just 8.02 is an ode to his mastery of the death bowling craft and his Yorkers are now becoming infamous. Natarajan bowled the most number of Yorkers in IPL 2020 and leads the race by a long margin.

In other major developments in the same BCCI announcement, skipper Virat Kohli will return home after the first Test in Australia as he’s expecting his first child with actress Anushka Sharma. Rohit Sharma has been included in the Test squad but rested from the ODI and T20I squads because of his recent hamstring injury.

India is slated to play three ODI’S, three T20I’s and four Test matches in Australia – the tour begins from November 27.