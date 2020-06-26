Super Overs not needed in ODIs, World Cup can have joint winners: Ross Taylor

New Zealand's experienced batsman Ross Taylor believes that there is no issue in declaring joint winner of the International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI World Cup instead of using Super Overs to choose the champion.

In 2019, England emerged as the maiden winners of the showpiece event on the basis of more number of boundaries scored after the two teams ended in a tie following 100 overs and subsequent Super Over.

Following the same, the world's cricket governing body amended the playing conditions, saying that if such situation arises again there will be an additional Super Over in order to decide the winner.

However, Taylor is not quite convinced with the idea of choosing the champion on the basis of the Super Over and feels there is no harm in having joint winners of the one-day World Cup.

"I'm still undecided in a Super Over in a one-day game, I think one-day cricket is played over such a long time that I have no problems in a tie being a tie," ESPNcricinfo quoted Taylor as saying.

"In T20, to continually go on is the right way to go. A bit like football or some other games, trying to get that win in, but I don't think the Super Over is necessarily needed in a one-day game. I think you can have a joint winner," he added.

The 36-year-old also revealed that he had no idea that there was a Super Over after New Zealand and England ended in a tie in the summit showdown of the World Cup at Lord's.

"During the World Cup I actually went up to the umpires to say 'good game', I didn't even know there was a Super Over. A tie is a tie, I suppose you could have this argument either way, but in a one-day game I think if you can go 100 overs and still have someone equal at the end I don't think a tie is a bad thing," Taylor stated.

Since the final of the World Cup, New Zealand have played three more Super Overs in T20Is and lost all three of them.

Taylor, on the other hand, was awarded for his excellent performances across all the three formats of the game last year as he received Sir Richard Hadlee Medal for the third time at the annual New Zealand Cricket Awards last month.

Taylor has notched up a total of 1,389 runs across the three formats during the relevant period which started from the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019. He is leading the run-scoring chart for New Zealand clearly by over 200 runs, with skipper Kane Williamson occupying the second spot.