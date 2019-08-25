Ben Stokes century helps England win a thriller against Australia, level Ashes

LEEDS: An extraordinary 135 not out from Ben Stokes earned England an exciting one-wicket victory in the third Ashes test on Sunday to level the series against Australia at 1-1, with the home side chasing down a record target of 359 in dramatic fashion.

Starting the day looking to prevent Australia from retaining the Ashes, England were 286-9, still, 73 runs short of their target. The tourists needed only the win to ensure a series defeat was impossible and the urn would stay in their possession.

However, with one wicket left, England one-day World Cup hero Stokes knew everything depended on him and he smashed a remarkable eight sixes to all corners of the ground to get England within touching distance of their highest-ever second-innings total to win a test match.

Nathan Lyon missed an easy run-out chance to dismiss England number 10 batsman Jack Leach and Stokes survived loud lbw shouts, with Australia unable to review, before, fittingly, Sto