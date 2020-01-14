Suranga Lakmal recalled in Sri Lanka squad for Zimbabwe Tests

Sri Lankan pacer Suranga Lakmal, who missed his side's Test series against Pakistan due to a bout of dengue, has been recalled in the 15-member national squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Zimbabwe.

The national selectors have opted to rope in much of the same squad that slumped to a 0-1 defeat in the two-match Test series against Pakistan following a crushing 263-run defeat at the National Stadium in Karachi on December.

Asitha Fernando, who was named as Lakmal's replacement during the Pakistan series, has been dropped for Test matches against Zimbabwe, the International Cricket Council (ICC) official website reported.

Besides Fernando, wicketkeeper-batsman Kusal Perera has also failed to find a place for himself in the Sri Lanka Test squad for the upcoming series.

Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will play the two Tests from January 19 and January 27 at the Harare Sports Club.

The two sides last met each other in a one-off Test match was in July 2017 in Colombo, where Sri Lanka chased down a target of 388 – the highest successful chase in Asia-- to clinch a four-wicket win.

The full Sri Lanka squad is as follows:

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya De Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan, Suranga Lakmal