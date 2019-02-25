Suresh Raina becomes first Indian to score 8000 runs in T20 cricket

Batsman Suresh Raina on Monday became the first Indian to accumulate 8,000 runs in T20 cricket when he scored 11 runs against Puducherry in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Raina had accumulated 7989 runs in the shortest format of the game and needed 11 runs to cross 8,000 runs before the clash.

The 32-year-old cricketer has now scored 8001 runs in 300 matches at an average of 33.47, with four centuries and 48 half-centuries to his credit.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli trails Raina by 178 runs having scored 7833 runs in 251 matches. Veteran cricketer MS Dhoni is the only other Indian to have played 300 matches in the shortest format of the game.

Raina is also now the sixth highest run-scorer in T20s.

Windies batsman Chris Gayle leads the run charts with 12298 runs while former New Zealand cricketer Brendon McCullum is the second highest run-getter with 9922 runs.

Kieron Pollard, Shoaib Malik and David Warner further round off the top five list with 8838, 8603, 8111 runs respectively.

Not only this, Raina recently became the second Indian after Rohit Sharma to smash 300 T20 sixes.

The cricketer will next feature in the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after being retained by the Chennai Super Kings.