Suresh Raina: 'Greg Chappell taught India how to chase and win ODIs'

Former India all-rounder Suresh Raina believes it was former Australia cricketer Greg Chappell, who taught Team India to win ODIs while chasing targets.

“I think somewhere along the line, despite all the controversies around his coaching career, he taught India how to win and the importance of winning," Suresh Raina has written in his upcoming autobiography ‘Believe - What Life and Cricket Taught me’.

“We were all playing well at that point, but I remember him stressing a lot on breaking down run chases at batting meetings," the left-handed batsman noted.

Raina was one of Chappell's main force during the Australian's stint as Team India coach. The Uttar Pradesh batsman made his ODI debut on Chappell’s first series in-charge against Sri Lanka in Dambulla.

Raina failed to a make a mark in his maiden contest but went on to feature in 226 ODIs, in which the left-handed batsman amassed 5,615 runs at a decent average of 35.31.

Meanwhile, under Chappell, the Men In Blue won 17 ODIs on the trot — from September 2, 2005, to 18 May 2006, with Rahul Dravid taking charge at the helm.

Raina hung his boots from international cricket last year but continues to remain an integral part of three-rime Indian Preier League franchise Chennai Super Kings.