हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina: 'Greg Chappell taught India how to chase and win ODIs'

Suresh Raina was one of Chappell's main force during the Australian's stint as Team India coach. 

Suresh Raina: &#039;Greg Chappell taught India how to chase and win ODIs&#039;
Former India cricketer Suresh Raina along with Greg Chappell '8Reuters/File Photo)

Former India all-rounder Suresh Raina believes it was former Australia cricketer Greg Chappell, who taught Team India to win ODIs while chasing targets.

“I think somewhere along the line, despite all the controversies around his coaching career, he taught India how to win and the importance of winning," Suresh Raina has written in his upcoming autobiography ‘Believe - What Life and Cricket Taught me’.

“We were all playing well at that point, but I remember him stressing a lot on breaking down run chases at batting meetings," the left-handed batsman noted.

Raina was one of Chappell's main force during the Australian's stint as Team India coach. The Uttar Pradesh batsman made his ODI debut on Chappell’s first series in-charge against Sri Lanka in Dambulla.

Raina failed to a make a mark in his maiden contest but went on to feature in 226 ODIs, in which the left-handed batsman amassed 5,615 runs at a decent average of 35.31. 

Meanwhile, under Chappell, the Men In Blue won 17 ODIs on the trot — from September 2, 2005, to 18 May 2006, with Rahul Dravid taking charge at the helm.

Raina hung his boots from international cricket last year but continues to remain an integral part of three-rime Indian Preier League franchise Chennai Super Kings.  

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Suresh RainaGreg Chappell
Next
Story

India vs Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan to lead, Chetan Sakarya, Devdutt Padikkal earn maiden call-ups

Must Watch

PT23M28S

DNA: Most wanted Punjab gangster killed in Punjab encounter