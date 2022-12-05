Suresh Raina’s Deccan Gladiators ride on David Wiese show to beat New York Strikers to win Abu Dhabi T10 2022 title

Defending champions Deccan Gladiators, which featured former India and Chennai Super Kings batter Suresh Raina, once again stamped their authority in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 by recording an emphatic 37-runs win over debutants New York Strikers in the final of the sixth edition at the Abu Dhabi Zayed Cricket Stadium on Sunday (December 4). It was a brilliant show from Deccan Gladiators who had to win the Eliminator against Team Abu Dhabi and then beat Samp Army in the second qualifier on Saturday to reach the final. By winning the final too through disciplined cricket they recorded three victories in a row to display their might in cricket’s shortest format.

New York Strikers who reached the final by topping the points table and beating Samp Army in the first qualifier could not raise their game in the final. Deccan Gladiators had posted 128 for 4 in 10 overs through David Wiese’s unbeaten 43 off just 18 balls with two boundaries and four sixes, His skipper Nicholas Pooran too scored 40 runs off 23 balls with five boundaries and a six. Pooran not only lifted the trophy but also bagged the Player of the tournament award.

WATCH highlights of Deccan Gladiators win over New York Strikers here...

Chasing the target, New York Strikers could muster only 91 for 5 in 10 overs against the tight and disciplined bowling led by Josh Little (2 for 4) and Mohammad Hasnain (2 for 14). New York Strikers had won the toss and elected to field. Deccan Gladiators began their title defence with Suresh Raina opening with Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Raina hit the second ball of the first over from Akeal Hosein for a boundary over extra cover but he fell to the last ball of that over. He flicked Hosein straight to Thompson at deep mid-wicket for 7.

Andre Russell, the hero of their last match who placed Deccan Gladiators in the final through a fine knock of 63 against Samp Army in the qualifier 2 match on Saturday, began by hitting Hosein for a six to deep mid-wicket. The fourth over was a brilliant over from Rashid Khan. He gave away just three runs.

Skipper Nicholas Pooran began by hitting Wahab Riaz over extra cover for a boundary. He then hit the third delivery for a six to fine leg. The fourth delivery he picked a boundary to fine leg. With the last ball, Wahab Riaz picked the prize wicket of Andre Russell. He clean bowled Russell for 9 when he tried to hit him across the line and got a thick inside edge on to the stumps. The sixth over was another brilliant over from Rashid Khan. He did not let Pooran and new man David Wiese get any boundary and gave away just seven runs. The seventh over from Jordan Thompson was also bowled well. Except for Pooran hitting the first ball for a boundary, the rest of the deliveries were bowled tight.

New York Strikers needed to score at a run rate of 12.80 and they needed a good start. Josh Little gave Deccan Gladiators a good start by clean bowling opener Muhammad Waseem for a duck. Waseem going for a drive, inside edged the delivery onto his stumps. Stirling hit Mohammad Hasnain’s first ball of the second over for a huge six over mid-wicket but fell to the second ball. Kohler-Cadmore at deep square leg took the catch as Stirling flicked in the air to be out for 6.

Brief scores:

Deccan Gladiators 128 for 4 in 10 overs (Nichloas Pooran 40, David Wiese 43 n.o., Akeal Hosein 2/16) bt New York Strikers 91 for 5 in 10 overs (Jordan Thompson 22 n.o., Kieron Pollard 23 rtd hurt, Josh Little 2/4, Mohammmad Hasnain 2/14)