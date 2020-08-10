Suresh Raina shares throwback picture with MS Dhoni, Murali Vijay, says 'can't wait for IPL 2020 to begin'

With just a month left to the commencement of 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Indian batsman Suresh Raina has said that he is eagerly waiting to return to field and play for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Raina took to his official Instagram account and posted a picture of him with experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Murali Vijay donning the jersey of the Chennai-based franchise.

Along with the picture, Raina said that he couldn't wait for the 13th edition of the IPL to begin and that he is counting days to return to the cricket field.

"Counting days to get on the field and cherish every minute. Can’t wait for the season to begin @mahi7781 @mvj8 @russcsk,"the 33-year-old wrote.

On Sunday, Indian skipper Virat Kohli also said thathe couldn't wait to feature for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the upcoming season of the lucrative T20 league.

The 31-year-old, who is also the captain of RCB, posted a motivational video of his IPL journey which features part of his interviews as RCB skipper, clips from the team's training and behind-the-scenes activities.

The 2020 IPL, which was originally slated to take place in March-May but was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic, will now take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19 to November 10.

The Chennai-based franchise made an incredible return after their a two-year suspension as wicketkeeper-batsman Dhoni guided CSK to title glory in 2018. CSK has also clinched back-to-back trophies in 2010 and 2011.

Last year, CSK made a second-place finish in the IPL and they will surely look to improve their performance heading into the upcoming season.