Suresh Raina sidelined for 4-6 weeks after undergoing knee surgery

Indian batsman Suresh Raina is all set to be sidelined for at least four to six weeks after undergoing a surgery to treat his knee which has been facing discomfort for past few months.

Confirming the news, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to their official Twitter handle and shared the picture of the 32-year-old from the hospital.

The country's cricket board informed that Raina had been facing niggling knee problem for some time and that he would require at least six weeks of rehabilitation to recover fully. The BCCI also wished for the batsman's speedy recovery.

"Suresh Raina underwent a knee surgery where he had been facing discomfort for the last few months. The surgery has been successful and it will require him 4-6 week of rehab for recovery.We wish him a speedy recovery," the BCCI wrote along with the picture.

As a result, Raina is all set to be ruled out of the Duleep Trophy beginning August 17 as well as the Vijay Hazare trophy, which is slated to commence on September 24.

Raina, who has featured in a total of 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is for India, has been out of action ever since his stint with Team Chennai in the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Meanwhile, he made his last appearance for the Men in Blue during an ODI against England at Leeds in July 2018.