Suresh Raina thanks Punjab Police, CM Amarinder Singh after arrests in kins’ murder case

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina on Wednesday (September 16, 2020) thanked Punjab Police and Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for arresting three criminals who were involved in the case of attack and murder of his kin in Pathankot (Punjab).

The 33-year old said that his loss can’t be recovered but this will surely prevent further crimes to happen.

Suresh Raina wrote on Twitter, "This morning in Punjab, I met the investigating officers who reportedly have napped three criminals. I truly appreciate all their efforts. Our loss can’t be recovered but this will surely prevent further crimes to happen. Thank you Punjab Police and Capt Amarinder Singh for all the help."

Raina who had left Chennai Super King's IPL squad due to 'personal reasons' had requested the Punjab Police and CM to investigate the matter on September 1.

"What happened to my family is Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had sever injuries. Unfortunately my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical & is on life support. Till date we don’t know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request Punjab Police to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes."

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced that the case of attack and murder involving cricketer Suresh Raina’s kin has been solved with the arrest of three members of an inter-state gang of robber-criminals.

Punjab CMO said, "Eleven other accused are yet to be arrested, DGP Dinkar Gupta said, giving details of the arrests in the case which took place on the night of 19th August in Village Tharyal of PS Shahpurkandi, District Pathankot."

As per reports, Raina’s uncle Ashok Kumar, a contractor, had died on the spot, while his son Kaushal Kumar succumbed to injuries on August 31 and wife Asha Rani is in hospital in critical condition while two others injured in the attack had been discharged from hospital.

Notably, soon after the incident, the CM had ordered the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under IGP Border Range Amritsar, with SSP Pathankot, SP Investigation and DSP Dhar Kalan as its members, to investigate the case thoroughly and expeditiously.

More than 100 suspected persons joined in the investigation, according to the DGP.

Further investigations are in progress to arrest the 11 absconders, including one identified person, and solve other robberies in which the gang members were involved.