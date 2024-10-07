Suresh Raina Turns Back The Clock, Hits Shakib Al Hasan For Massive Sixes; Video Goes Viral - Watch

In a dazzling display of cricketing prowess, former Indian all-rounder Suresh Raina turned back the clock, captivating fans during the ongoing National Cricket League (NCL) in the USA. Playing for the New York Lions, Raina’s explosive performance against the Los Angeles Waves was not just a highlight of the match but a testament to his enduring talent and skill on the field.

A Fiery Innings



Raina, renowned for his explosive batting style, unleashed a whirlwind of runs, scoring 53 off just 28 deliveries. His innings was a masterclass in aggression, comprising three towering sixes and six sumptuous fours. Two of those sixes came off the bowling of Bangladesh’s star all-rounder, Shakib Al Hasan, in a single over that yielded an astonishing 18 runs. Raina's confidence and finesse were evident as he took the attack to Shakib, who ultimately decided not to bowl again after his disappointing over.



New York Lions Set the Stage



After being put into bat by Los Angeles, the New York Lions found themselves in a precarious position when opener Asad Shafiq was dismissed for a mere 3 runs. However, Raina quickly found his rhythm alongside former Sri Lankan opener Upul Tharanga, who contributed significantly with 40 runs off just 23 balls. Their partnership was crucial, enabling New York to recover and post an impressive total of 126 runs in just 10 overs while losing only two wickets. This formidable score was bolstered by Raina's remarkable innings, showcasing his ability to adapt and dominate in a fast-paced game.



Los Angeles Waves Fight Back



In response, the Los Angeles Waves had a rocky start, losing Stevie Eskinazi for a golden duck off the very first ball. The pressure was palpable, but notable contributions from Adam Rossington (31 off 15), Tim David (19 off 10), and Joe Burns (17 off 9) kept the chase alive. Despite their valiant efforts, the Waves fell short, unable to cross the finish line, and ultimately finished with fewer runs than needed.



Shakib Al Hasan, unfortunately, had a match to forget, scoring just 13 runs off 16 balls. His struggle with the bat mirrored his bowling performance, where he conceded 18 runs in the single over he bowled, further adding to the team's challenges. The seasoned all-rounder, who recently faced criticism following Bangladesh's 2-0 Test series loss to India, will undoubtedly be looking to bounce back in upcoming matches.



Standout Performers



While Raina shone brightly, the New York Lions' bowling attack played a pivotal role in securing their victory. Young bowler Shourya Gaur emerged as the standout performer, taking three crucial wickets and effectively stifling the Los Angeles batsmen. The experienced South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi also contributed with two wickets, showcasing the depth and talent within the Lions' squad.

With this victory, the New York Lions became the second team to win a game in the newly introduced Sixty Strikes format, following the Texas Gladiators CC. Their performance not only highlights Raina’s resurgence but also signals the growing competitiveness of the National Cricket League, which continues to attract talent and enthusiasm from cricket lovers across the USA.