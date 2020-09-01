My uncle was slaughtered to death: Suresh Raina seeks Punjab CM Amarinder Singh's help over attack on family

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina has come out for the first time since it was announced last week that the star batsman had opted out of the IPL 2020 for personal reasons. Later, on the same day last week, reports emerged about Raina's uncle being killed in Punjab’s Pathankot area by armed robbers while a few of his (uncle's) family members were also heavily injured.

Raina took to social media to break his silence about the entire incident which has disturbed the cricketing sphere. The left-handed batsman wrote that one of his cousins also passed away on Monday after being attacked by the robbers.

"What happened to my family is Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had sever injuries. Unfortunately my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical & is on life support," he tweeted.

"Till date we don’t know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder @CMOPb"

What happened to my family is Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had sever injuries. Unfortunately my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical & is on life support. — Suresh Raina(@ImRaina) September 1, 2020

Till date we don’t know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder @CMOPb

— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) September 1, 2020

Raina further said that his family is still not aware as to who was behind this attack. He has requested the Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to look into the matter.

It was reported that Ashok Kumar, a 58-year-old uncle of cricketer Suresh Raina, died while four members of his family sustained injuries allegedly in an attack by robbers in Punjab's Pathankot district. Kumar's 80-year-old mother Satya Devi, his wife Asha Devi, sons Apin and Kuashal, had suffered injuries in the attack, the police had said at that stage.

Last week, Raina had shocked the entire cricketing fraternity when he immediately departed the Chennai Super Kings training camp in the UAE and it was declared by CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan that Raina, 33, will be out for the entire IPL 2020 season.

Raina had announced his departure from International cricket on August 15, 2020 after an illustrious career where he played 226 ODI’s and 78 T20I’s, scoring 5615 and 1604 runs respectively. The southpaw is also the second-highest run-scorer of all time in the IPL with 5368 runs.