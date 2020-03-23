Out-of-favour Indian batsman Suresh Raina and wife Priyanka, who were expecting their second child, are now proud parents of a baby boy.

The 33-year-old took to his official Twitter handle and shared a picture of him and wife Priyanka with their new-born baby.

Raina further revealed that he and his wife have named their son and Gracia's little bother--Rio Raina.

"The beginning of all things – wonder, hope, possibilities and a better world! We are proud to welcome our son & Gracia’s little brother - Rio Raina. May he flows beyond boundaries, bringing peace, renewal & prosperity to everyone’s life," he wrote on Twitter.

Raina got married to his childhood friend Priyanka Chaudhary in a private wedding in Delhi on April 3, 2015. The couple already has a daughter Gracia Raina, who was born in 2016.

On a work front, Raina last represented the national side during an ODI series against England in July 2018.

Raina was set to represent Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to postpone the T20 tSuresh Rainaournament due to coronavirus pandemic.