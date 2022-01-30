Suryakumar Yadav brings home car used in Indian Army - Check PICS

India and Mumbai Indians cricketer Suryakumar Yadav is a fan of cars and has a range of collection at his house.

On Sunday, January 30, the star batter brought another beast home a few days ago as he has bought the a brand new Nissan Jonga, the car that is making raves right now.

The history behind the SUV is that it has already been used by the Indian Army. It was used by the army for a long time before getting discontinued.

Not to forget, Yadav is not the only cricketer to own the car. This SUV is also present in former India and current Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni's garage in Ranchi.

Jonga is not a name but an acronym for Jabalpur Ordnance And Gun-carriage Assembly.

The Indian army started using this car in 1960s. They used Jonga for 4 main purposes: a general personnel carrier, an ambulance, patroling vehicle and gun carrier. These cars were later replaced by Mahindra Jeeps.

So Surya has definitely brought a piece os history home, a car that has proven its worth to one of the best organisations in the country - the Indian Army.

Don't be surprised if he passes on his experience to other cricketers in the team and we see many more Jongas being bought.