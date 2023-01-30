Suryakumar Yadav Calls Yuzvendra Chahal his ‘Batting Coach’, WATCH Hilarious Exchange HERE

Suryakumar Yadav is currently the world No. 1 batter when it comes to T20I cricket. On Sunday (January 29), SKY reigned in his aggressive batting to score an unbeaten 26 to guide Hardik Pandya’s side to a series-levelling six-wicket win over New Zealand in the second T20I match in Lucknow.

After the match, SKY made a hilarious revelation on ‘Chahal TV’ that leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was his batting coach! On the sidelines of a chat between Suryakamar Yadav, Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, the Indian batter made this revelation with a huge smile.

“I followed the advice of Yuzvendra Chahal which he gave me in the last series. I want to learn more from him, he’s my batting coach (laughs),” Suryakumar Yadav said.

WATCH Suryakumar Yadav interact with Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav here…

Following his side’s hard-fought six-wicket win over New Zealand in the second T20I, star India batter Suryakumar Yadav admitted that a different version of him was on display while batting as he had to adapt to the situation on a ‘very challenging wicket’.

“A different version of SKY (Suryakumar Yadav’s nickname) today. Adapting to the situation was very important when I went to bat. After losing Washy, it was important for someone to take the game to the end,” Yadav said at the post-match presentation.

On his mix-up with Washington Sundar, SKY said, “It was my mistake, it was definitely not a run, I did not see where the ball was going. It was a challenging wicket. We did not think it would turn this way in the second innings but it is important to adapt. We just needed one hit in that over and it was very important to calm our nerves. Before we got the winning runs, he (Hardik) came and told me `you are going to finish on this ball` and that gave me a lot of confidence.”

Opting to bat first, New Zealand could put up only 99/8 in their 20 overs. Indian spinners dominated the Kiwi batters right from the start and scoring runs was extremely hard for the visitors. Skipper Mitchell Santner (19) top-scored for Kiwis, nobody could touch the 20-run mark. Mark Chapman and Michael Bracewell also managed 14 runs each.

Pacer Arshdeep Singh (2/7) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Spinners Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda and Kuldeep Yadav took a wicket each. Pandya also took a wicket.

During India’s chase of 100, the pattern of bowler’s dominance continued and Men in Blue were down 70/4 in 14.3 overs. Openers Ishan Kishan (19) and Shubman Gill (11) continued their disappointing run with the bat. Then it was Suryakumar Yadav (26 not out off 31 balls) and Pandya (15 not out off 20 balls) who formed a match-winning stand of 31 runs to take India across the line.

Suryakumar was chosen as the ‘Player of the Match’ for his calm and composed knock.India has the series level at 1-1.

(with ANI inputs)