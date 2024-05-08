'Suryakumar Yadav Has To Bat At Number 3 For India In T20 World Cup 2024', Says Brian Lara

India's Suryakumar Yadav is going to be a huge player in the T20 World Cup 2024. Surya is arguably India's best T20 batter. The good news is that after coming back from injury, he has begun to look better. He slammed a century vs SRH in the last match to storm back to form as the T20 World Cup nears. West Indian leged Brian Lara wants Surya to bat higher up in the order than he regularly does for India in order to make him bat for 10 to 15 overs. Lara also suggests that India should make him bat at number 3, the spot occupied currently by Virat Kohli. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma will open the innings for India in the T20 World Cup.

"My one advice, and I don't know if you're going to like it or not, but Sky has to bat at three. He just has to bat at three. He is one of the greatest T20 players in the game. And you speak to players like Sir Viv, and he will tell you he used to want to get out there in the middle," Lara said in an interaction with PTI which was facilitated by Star Sports.

"And I feel that that's the same thing with SKY. So, get in on it as quickly as possible. He's not an opener, get him out there and if he can bat for 10-15 overs, you know what's going to happen.

"He's going to put you in an unassailable position if you bat him first, or he's going to win the game if he's batting second. And then let everybody sort of position themselves outside of that, but a good structure is important," he explained.

Suryakumar usually bats at number four for India and Kohli at three. Kohli opening the innings alongside Rohit to accommodate Surya at three is an option which will leave Yashasvi Jaiswal on the bench.

"Just find a way to make Suryakumar bat at three," stressed Lara.

Lara, who is doing commentary in the IPL, said India doing well could also culminate in a final showdown with West Indies, which would make up for the disaster that was the 2007 ODI World Cup where India made a preliminary round exit.

"The West Indies should do well. They have a lot of individual stars and when they come together as a team they do well. India, with all their cry over selection, they find themselves in the top four.

"England they seem to enjoy Caribbean a lot, lay on the beach a lot. England will be there and fourth spot, Afghanistan, they are capable of getting into the four," he said.

"India and West Indies final is going to make up for so much wrong that has happened in the past. India missing out in 2007 in second round, that killed us in the Caribbean. We don't want that to happen again. So, India and West Indies in the final and may the best team win," he added.